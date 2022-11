Fashion brand MIGUEL VIEIRA presented its Fall Winter 2022 campaign starring models Diogo Lapa and Caio lensed by photographer Victor Hugo. In charge of styling was the brand’s team, with beauty from Lucília Lara.

“The campaign for Autumn.Winter 22.23 is set against the cold waters of the Atlantic. The strength of the setting highlights the patterns and the, simple but refined, luxurious finishings where the excellent tailoring and versatility of the collection stand out.” – from Miguel Vieira