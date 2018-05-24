A Recurring Theme by Alicia Shi for MMSCENE Magazine #22 Issue

Alicia Shi

Fashion photographer Alicia Shi captured A Recurring Theme featuring the stunning Benjamin at Model Agency Esee for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Natalie Chekati. Photography assistant was Rozaliia Ramileva.

Styling is work of Natali D, who for the session selected pieces from Acne Studios, Shuaishuai Lee, Croquis, Artem Shumov and Pronounce, to name a few.

For more of the story continue below:

Alicia Shi



