Cyrus Amini Models Bottega Veneta SS18 Looks for Hercules Magazine

The handsome Cyrus Amini at MP Paris stars in Words Unspoken story captured by fashion photographer James Giles for the latest edition of Hercules Magazine. In charge of styling was David Vivirido, who for the session selected pieces form Bottega Veneta‘s Spring Summer 2018 Collection. Grooming is work of Christos Bairabas.

See more of the story + video below:





Film by Jordi Estrada

Creative Direction: Francesco Sourigues & David Vivirido

Featuring: Cyrus Amini at Mp Paris

All Clothing and Accessories Bottega Veneta SS2018

Grooming : Christos Bairabas

Music: Leviticus Pharaoh