MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sasha in Get Cool by Justin McManus
The handsome Sasha at New York Model Management stars in Get Cool story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Justin McManus.
For the session Sasha is wearing selected looks from Topman, Adidas, COS, Frank Wilder, Zara, All Saints, Emporio Armani, Nike, and Warby Parker. Discover more of the story below:
Suit: Emporio Armani
Hoodie: Nike
Shoes: Adidas
Jacket: Zara
Shirt, Pants, Boots: All Saints
Shirt: All Saints
Pants: Emporio Armani
Stripped Shirt: Topman
Long Sleeve shirt, Shoes: Adidas
Pants: COS
Necklace: Frank Wilder
Hat: Vintage
Shirt: All Saints
Pants: Emporio Armani
Shoes: Adidas
Sunglasses: Warby Parker
Model: Sasha at New York Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Justin McManus – www.shotbymcmanus.com
