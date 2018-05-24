MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sasha in Get Cool by Justin McManus

The handsome Sasha at New York Model Management stars in Get Cool story styled and captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Justin McManus.

For the session Sasha is wearing selected looks from Topman, Adidas, COS, Frank Wilder, Zara, All Saints, Emporio Armani, Nike, and Warby Parker. Discover more of the story below:


Suit: Emporio Armani
Hoodie: Nike
Shoes: Adidas

Jacket: Zara
Shirt, Pants, Boots: All Saints

Shirt: All Saints
Pants: Emporio Armani

Stripped Shirt: Topman
Long Sleeve shirt, Shoes: Adidas
Pants: COS
Necklace: Frank Wilder
Hat: Vintage

Shirt: All Saints
Pants: Emporio Armani
Shoes: Adidas
Sunglasses: Warby Parker

Model: Sasha at New York Model Management
Photographer, Stylist: Justin McManus – www.shotbymcmanus.com

