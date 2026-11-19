Saint Laurent brings together Connor Storrie, Rauw Alejandro, CORTIS members James and Martin, Chen Zheyuan, and Kento Yamazaki for its latest campaign marking 60 years of Le Smoking. Photographer Mark Kean captures the cast in pieces from the Winter 2026 collection, as the French fashion house revisits the tuxedo that Yves Saint Laurent introduced in 1966.

Their participation reflects the place that Saint Laurent occupies in contemporary entertainment. The house has chosen personalities with distinct careers and public identities to introduce the Winter 2026 interpretation of Le Smoking. Kean’s photographs connect these figures through a design that has remained part of the brand’s collections for six decades.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to examine how Le Smoking entered fashion history. When Yves Saint Laurent introduced the tuxedo for women in 1966, he challenged the conventions of formal dressing. He drew from men’s tailoring and adapted its construction to create a new approach to women’s eveningwear.

The original design questioned the rules governing who could wear particular garments. Through Le Smoking, Saint Laurent established the tuxedo as an expression of personal independence, giving the familiar codes of formal tailoring a different cultural meaning.

That history remains relevant to the current campaign, particularly as the house continues to produce Le Smoking for both men and women. The tuxedo’s recognizable construction provides a connection between the original 1966 design and the Winter 2026 collection.

The anniversary campaign revisits Le Smoking through a cast that reflects Saint Laurent’s connections to contemporary music and film. Connor Storrie, Rauw Alejandro, CORTIS members James and Martin, Chen Zheyuan, and Kento Yamazaki bring their individual identities to Mark Kean’s photographs, presenting the house’s signature tailoring to a new generation.

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Sixty years after Yves Saint Laurent introduced Le Smoking, the tuxedo remains a defining part of the house’s collections. The Winter 2026 campaign places that history in a contemporary context, with an international cast representing the continuing influence of Saint Laurent’s approach to formal dressing.