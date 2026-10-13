Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda for MMSCENE Exclusive

Grego Belau stars in a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Michiel Wouda. The editorial focuses on Belau’s natural expressions and body language, with unexpected perspectives and spontaneous gestures bringing a playful quality to the images. The changing settings introduce variety while maintaining an intimate, relaxed atmosphere throughout the series.

Wouda approaches the series with an emphasis on simplicity, allowing Belau’s expressions and body language to guide the photographs. The wardrobe features pieces from Alexander McQueen, Zara, Dolce&Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo and Levi’s, alongside vintage footwear. The portraits capture Belau through changing perspectives, subtle shifts in mood and an informal approach to fashion photography.

Model: Grego Belau at Run Model Management

Photography: Michiel Wouda