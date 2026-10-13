in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda for MMSCENE Exclusive

Grego Belau fronts a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Michiel Wouda.

Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda
Jacket: Levi’s, Underwear & Socks: Dolce&Gabbana

Grego Belau stars in a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Michiel Wouda. The editorial focuses on Belau’s natural expressions and body language, with unexpected perspectives and spontaneous gestures bringing a playful quality to the images. The changing settings introduce variety while maintaining an intimate, relaxed atmosphere throughout the series.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Wouda approaches the series with an emphasis on simplicity, allowing Belau’s expressions and body language to guide the photographs. The wardrobe features pieces from Alexander McQueen, Zara, Dolce&Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Ferragamo and Levi’s, alongside vintage footwear. The portraits capture Belau through changing perspectives, subtle shifts in mood and an informal approach to fashion photography.

Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda
Sweater & Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Pants: Dolce&Gabbana, Belt: Ferragamo
Sweater & Shirt: Ralph Lauren
Sweater & Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Pants: Dolce&Gabbana, Belt: Ferragamo
Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda
Pants & Shirt: Alexander McQueen, Boots: Vintage
Jacket: Levi’s, Underwear: Dolce&Gabbana
Grego Belau by Michiel Wouda
Jacket: Levi’s
Jacket: Zara, Pants: Dolce&Gabbana

Model: Grego Belau at Run Model Management
Photography: Michiel Wouda

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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