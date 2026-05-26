Bulgari Taps Hudson Williams & Matthew Broome for Gold & Steel

Bulgari presents Gold & Steel through its male Friends of the House, with Hudson Williams, Flavio Cobolli, Matthew Broome, Zhang Linghe, and Ren Meguro shaping a campaign built around contrast, movement, and contemporary presence. The collection places gold and steel in direct conversation, using two materials with different visual codes to create a language of warmth, structure, and controlled force.

Gold gives the pieces radiance and a direct link to Bulgari jewelry codes, while steel brings a cooler and sharper quality. The campaign reads that contrast through the cast, allowing each figure to carry a different expression of the collection.

Hudson Williams brings new screen momentum to the project. The Canadian actor gained wider attention through his role as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry, a Crave series that introduced him to a broader television audience.

Matthew Broome adds a British screen profile shaped by recent lead roles in My Fault: London and The Buccaneers. Flavio Cobolli shifts the campaign toward sport, bringing the discipline and physical control of tennis into the Gold & Steel story.

Zhang Linghe brings the reach of Chinese drama, with roles in Love Between Fairy and Devil, My Journey to You, Story of Kunning Palace, and The Princess Royal. Ren Meguro enters the lineup through Japanese music and acting as a member of Snow Man, with screen credits including Trillion Game and Shōgun Season 2.

Through Gold & Steel, Bulgari builds a campaign around contrast without reducing the collection to material alone. The male cast gives the pieces scale, character, and movement.