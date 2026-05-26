Romeo Beckham & Bright Lead Burberry “A Good Sport” Campaign

Burberry turns to football culture for A Good Sport, its Fall 2026 campaign photographed by Mario Sorrenti and filmed by Elliott Power. The campaign builds its story around the match day crowd, following the tension before kick-off, the noise from the stands, and the shared rituals that make football part of British life. Bloc Party’s Banquet gives the film its pulse, matching the pace of supporters arriving, watching, reacting, and gathering around the game.

Daniel Lee frames the campaign through Burberry’s long relationship with football fans. “Burberry has connected football fans across generations for decades,” he says. “It’s only right that we celebrate that this summer.” His direction places the brand’s familiar codes inside the language of the terraces, where outerwear, check pieces, scarves, polos, and practical layers become part of the match day uniform.

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Romeo Beckham appears in the campaign alongside Jason Sudeikis and Burberry brand ambassador Bright, with the three seen cheering from the stands. Stephen Graham takes on the role of a children’s Sunday league coach, bringing a dry comic charge to the story. The football cast includes Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, and Son Heung-min, placing professional players beside actors and familiar Burberry faces.

The collection connects that setting to Burberry’s origins in outdoor clothing. Thomas Burberry built the brand around performance, protection, and life outside, and Fall 2026 carries those ideas into a wardrobe made for travel to and from the match. Trench coats, parkas, Harrington jackets, overshirts, scarves, and polos form the core of the collection, with lightness and layering guiding the season.

Burberry develops rainwear through updated proportions and fabric choices. The Swarby trench jacket comes in lightweight tropical gabardine, while the Lancaster parka brings the House Check into terrace dressing. The Bloomsbury Harrington and Westley workwear jacket add sharper everyday options, with supple leather accents giving the pieces a richer surface. Hooded styles and overshirts in seasonal Madras check keep the collection prepared for shifting weather. The new Knight Runner sneaker adds a sport-driven footwear element to the collection, tying the campaign’s football setting to movement and daily wear.

Tailoring enters the story through the Sloane suit, cut from British-milled wool in a classic single-breasted silhouette. Textured pinstripes and a check silk tie connect formal dressing to the director’s box and the dugout. “This brand has been a real constant for football fans over the years,” Lee says. “There’s a certain attitude to being a good sport that is very British and very Burberry.”