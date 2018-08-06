MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Tyler Wright by Alex Pinero

The handsome Tyler Wright at Amck Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Alex Pinero. In charge of styling was Gabriela Espadas.

hat and top zara
trousers and glasses urban outfitters
socks kappa
sneakers vans
rings vasari / topshop

jacket urban outfitters
suit zara
hoodie and hat topshop
socks kappa
sneakers vans
rings vasari / topshop

glasses urban outfitters
hoodie and joggers menace
socks kappa
sneakers le coq sportif
rings vasari / topshop
bum bag adidas

shirt and glasses urban outfitters
jumpsuit and necklace topshop
sneakers nike
socks kappa
rings vasari / topshop

hoodie and jumpsuit urban outfitters
belt and socks kappa
sneakers nike
rings vasari / topshop

 

