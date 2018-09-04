Tyson Ballou Poses for VMAN Magazine The New Vanguard Issue

Supermodel Tyson Ballou stars in Into The Woods story captured for VMAN Magazine‘s The New Vanguard edition by RJ Rogenski. Styling is work of David Vandewal, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Coach 1941, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Raf Simons among other.

In charge of grooming was Adam Markarian at WYO Artists. Discover more of the story + Lone Wolf video below:


