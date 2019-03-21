MODEL CITIZEN: JOAO KNORR

Pin 0 Shares



MMSCENE Spring 2019 Issue cover star JOAO KNORR sits down with our Editor ANA MARKOVIC to talk about his beginnings, working with Tom Ford and Donatella Versace and his downtime. Accompanying Joao’s interview is exclusive shoot by ROBIN NAVARRO HARRAGA featuring styling from LES HOMMES Spring Summer 2019 collection.

Who is João Knorr?

I’m a eighteen-year-old model from Panambi, Brazil. I love playing tennis, hanging out with friends at the beach and enjoy traveling and learning all about different cultures from around the world.

How were you discovered?

I was discovered while playing at my beach volleyball championship game. An agent on the beach scouted me and it all started from there. The rest is history.

Your career skyrocketed last year. Were you prepared for it?

No, I was not expecting it at all. I worked very hard last year and I am extremely dedicated to my job, so I’m very grateful it’s paid off thus far.

Last season you landed two major campaigns – Versace and Tom Ford. I have to ask how was it working with Donatella Versace and Tom Ford? Do you have any anecdotes from the shoots that you could share with our readers?

Working with Donatella Versace and Tom Ford was a dream come true for me. It was an absolute honor and pleasure to work with two such incredible forces in fashion. On

set, Donatella gave me some great advice about the industry, “Stay humble, stay kind and keep working hard.”

After Versace and Tom Ford, what is your next dream modeling job?

Landing a fragrance deal! Maybe with Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, Versace or something.

What do you enjoy most about modeling, and what do you dislike?

I love the fact that I get to travel and see the world with what I do! Working with industry legends such as Steven Meisel, Donatella Versace, Tom Ford and so many great creatives. The downside of the industry is that with my constant travels, I don’t get to see my family and friends very often. I miss them all so much!

Best runway experience so far?

It has to be getting to open the Versace Fall Winter 2018 runway show.

Brazil always had amazing models. What do you think makes Brazilian girls and guys stand out?

I’m not sure what exactly makes us stand out to be honest with you… People tell me all the time “Brazilians are so exotic!” Maybe we are!

Who are your favorite supermodels?

Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen and Shalom Harlow.

How would you describe your style?

Typical street-style with a flare of athleisure.

What do you like to do when you’re not modeling, and if you hadn’t become a model, what would you be doing instead?

I like hanging out with my friends, going to the beach, and playing sports. If I hadn’t become a model, I think I would have loved to become a professional tennis player.

What’s your favorite tv show to binge watch?

My favourite show I could binge watch any time is definitely South Park!

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

Just to be yourself!

Your tip for taking the best photo?

Be in the moment, have fun and be confident in yourself!

What makes you happy?

Music, I love the way any genre of music can compliment my mood, happy or sad. My family and friends are what make me the happiest though.

Keep up with Joao on Instagram @joaoknorr

Model Joao Knorr at Next Models Paris – @nextmodelsparis

Photography by Robin Navarro Harraga – @robin_n.h_

Styling by Julien Mazzoli – @julienmazzoli

Grooming by Sabrina Iddout at Backstage Agency – @backstageagencyparis

