MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: João Knorr & Alexis Chaparro by Hudson Rennan

Discover Take the A Train exclusive story by Hudson Rennan & Ana Wainer

Hudson Rennan

Top models João Knorr and Alexis Chaparro, both with Next Models, star in Take the A Train story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Hudson Rennan. Beauty is work of Mike Fernandez at Art Department Agency NYC using EVO Hair Products and Lab Series for Men on skin

In charge of styling was Ana Wainer, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Dior Homme, Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Emporio Armani.

Discover more of the story below:


Hudson Rennan

Hudson Rennan

Hudson Rennan

Hudson Rennan

Photographer: Hudson Rennan – @hudsonrennan
Stylist: Ana Wainer – www.anawainer.com
Beauty Artist: Mike Fernandez at Art Department Agency NYC using EVO Hair Products and Lab Series for Men on skin
Models: Alexis Chaparro and João Knorr at NEXT MODELS

