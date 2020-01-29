in Fresh Faces, Manu Rios, Shawn Mendes, Stephen James, Ton Heukels, Xavier Serrano

BEST OF JANUARY IGs: David & Romeo Beckham, Shawn Mendes, Stephen James…

David & Romeo Beckham, Shawn Mendes, Stephen James are only some of the guys with must-see Instagram moments

manu rios

The best of January 2020 Instagrams with David and Romeo Beckham, Shawn Mendes, Manu Rios, Ton Heukels and Stephen James to name a few. 

Joining them are also breakthrough faces Nicholas Kodua, Moritz Hau, Josh Sorrentino and Malik Lindo. Scroll down for the best of January 2020 IG action: 

 

 

xavier serrano

Cebando mi primer mate a 33°C 🌞” @xserrano9

shawn mendes

@shawnmendes

edward zo

I said: skinny thicc energy🧚🏻‍♂️🦍✨” @edwardzo

josh sorrentino

I’ve found this little tiger up here🐯” @sorrentino24

manu rios

the body 🌹” @manurios

addis miller

A situation I wouldn’t mind being back in right now 😍😅🐘” @addismiller

thom strijd

Summer vibes” @thomstrijd1

malik lindo

“welcome to Bondi 🤙🏾” @maliklindo

Missed my Bus… Someone wanna come and pick me up?🚗 I just realized that the background of this photo has one of the craziest views I’ve ever seen. Nothing but palm trees for miles🌴😳” @moritz_hau

ton heukels

Dear instagram, I was naked in this picture but decided to photoshop a robe on myself so you don’t have to delete my post again” @therealtonheukels

stephen james

Not one regret yet” @whoiselijah

aleksa gavrilovic

Be-Don’t Try To Become” @_aleksagavrilovic_

nicholas kodua

Dog tags>>>@nicholaskodua

david and romebo beckham

@justinbieber @justintimberlake 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” @romeobeckham

off duty

What do you think?

