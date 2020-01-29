MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hamudi Hassuneh by Eddie Blagbrough

Fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough captured our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Hamudi Hassuneh represented by SUPA Model Management. In charge of styling was Andre Deveaux.
For the story Hamudi is wearing selected pieces from Off-White, Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Alice Made This, Ermenegildo Zegna, Iceberg, Our Legacy, Qasimi, and Grenson.
Discover more of the session below:
Jacket, Sweatshirt, Trousers and Shoes ICEBERG
Shirt and Trousers OUR LEGACY
Cuff ALICE MADE THIS
Shirt and Trousers QASIMI
Jumper PRADA
Ring ALICE MADE THIS
Shoes GRENSON
Necklace OFF-WHITE
Jumper FENDI
Trousers PRADA
Bag BOTTEGA VENETA
Ring ALICE MADE THIS
Shoes ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
Photographer: Eddie Blagbrough – ww.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Fashion Editor: Andre Deveaux
Model: Hamudi Hassuneh at SUPA Model Management