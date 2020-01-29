in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Supa Model Management, Videos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hamudi Hassuneh by Eddie Blagbrough

Hamudi Hassuneh teams up with Eddie Blagbrough and Andre Deveaux for our latest exclusive story

Hamudi Hassuneh
Necklace OFF-WHITE
Jumper FENDI
Trousers PRADA
Bag BOTTEGA VENETA
Ring ALICE MADE THIS
Shoes ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

Fashion photographer Eddie Blagbrough captured our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Hamudi Hassuneh represented by SUPA Model Management. In charge of styling was Andre Deveaux.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Hamudi is wearing selected pieces from Off-White, Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Alice Made This, Ermenegildo Zegna, Iceberg, Our Legacy, Qasimi, and Grenson.

Discover more of the session below:


Hamudi Hassuneh

Jacket, Sweatshirt, Trousers and Shoes ICEBERG

Hamudi Hassuneh

Shirt and Trousers OUR LEGACY
Cuff ALICE MADE THIS

Hamudi Hassuneh

Shirt and Trousers QASIMI
Jumper PRADA
Ring ALICE MADE THIS
Shoes GRENSON

Hamudi Hassuneh

Hamudi Hassuneh

Hamudi Hassuneh

Hamudi Hassuneh

Hamudi Hassuneh

Photographer: Eddie Blagbrough – ww.eddieblagbrough.co.uk
Fashion Editor: Andre Deveaux
Model: Hamudi Hassuneh at SUPA Model Management

