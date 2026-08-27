Giorgio Armani Fall Winter 2026 Introduces the House’s Next Phase

Giorgio Armani presents its Fall Winter 2026.27 campaign, introducing the first season shaped by Leo Dell’Orco. Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign features models Liam Kelly and Akbar Shamji, placing the focus on tailoring, proportion and the evolving direction of the House.

Hadlee Pearch photographs Kelly and Shamji in pieces that reflect Giorgio Armani’s longstanding approach to controlled construction and understated dressing. The styling keeps attention on the garments themselves, with clean lines, refined proportions and a restrained palette defining the visual language of the campaign.

For Fall Winter 2026.27, the menswear moves closer to the body through more fitted shapes and sharper proportions. Tailoring remains central, though the collection also introduces touches of purple, green and iridescent tones that expand the House’s familiar color language. The adjustments feel measured, allowing the collection to move forward without abandoning the codes that have long defined Giorgio Armani.

The campaign develops this sense of continuity through a sequence of fragmentary phrases inspired by Giorgio Armani’s words. Lines including “Add less. Feel yourself. Be remembered.” appear throughout the project, functioning as concise reflections on the values and attitude associated with the designer.

The Fall Winter 2026.27 campaign positions Giorgio Armani within a period of transition while keeping the House’s core design principles clearly present. Under Dell’Orco, the season continues a familiar vocabulary through precise adjustments and a controlled visual direction.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Through Hadlee Pearch’s photography, recurring symbols and references to Giorgio Armani’s own words, the campaign introduces the House’s next phase with a clear sense of continuity and purpose.