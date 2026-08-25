LOEWE Takes Fall Winter 2026 Campaign to the Alps

LOEWE takes its Fall Winter 2026 campaign to Pointe Helbronner in the Mont Blanc Massif, where Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez place the season’s menswear at elevations reaching 3,470 meters. Photographed by Talia Chetrit, the campaign uses ice, snow and granite peaks to sharpen the collection’s color, texture and sculptural forms.

The cast includes LOEWE ambassador Théodore Pellerin, alongside Lil Yachty and model Siegfried Blanche.

McCollough and Hernandez use the high-altitude setting to push familiar clothing into a harsher visual environment. The changing weather shapes the campaign throughout, with snow, mist and reduced visibility giving the images an unsettled energy. Against the white surroundings, saturated tones and heavy textures become more pronounced.

The collection brings that effect into focus through bright knitwear, substantial shearling and outerwear built around volume and texture. Chetrit photographs the pieces with close attention to material, proportion and surface, allowing LOEWE’s leatherwork and cold-weather clothing to register clearly against the mountain terrain.

Athletic movement gives the campaign much of its pace. The cast crosses the snow in broad strides and physical poses, drawing attention to the collection’s sportswear references and exaggerated volumes. Storm boots, wraparound Shield sunglasses and inflatable parka jackets reinforce the sense of function and movement created by the location.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The mountain conditions remain a constant part of the series. Snowfall and mist shift from image to image, sometimes reducing visibility to only a few meters. Chetrit uses those changes to create a cinematic atmosphere where color and form remain sharp even as the surrounding environment becomes increasingly diffuse.

For Fall Winter 2026, LOEWE uses altitude as a way to intensify the collection’s proportions, textures and movement. The Mont Blanc setting gives McCollough and Hernandez’s menswear a direct physical context, while Chetrit’s images turn unstable weather and extreme terrain into part of the season’s visual language.