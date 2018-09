Pin 0 Shares

MMSCENE PORTRAITS online exclusive starring the handsome CAMERON PORRAS photographed in New York city by ABIGAIL SUMMERS. Cameron is represented by Next Models in New York. For the MMSCENE portrait session he wears Dolce & Gabbana and jewelry from Still Rose Jewelry.

Keep up with Cameron and Abigail on Instagram @itscamsworld and @abigailmsummers