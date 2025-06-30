Backstage at QASIMI Spring Summer 2026 Show

As part of our Milan Fashion Week coverage, photographer Sohom Das went behind the scenes at the QASIMI Spring Summer 2026 show. His lens documented the pre-show preparations and final moments before models took to the runway.

QASIMI’s latest collection transforms reflection into tangible construction under Hoor Al-Qasimi’s creative direction. This eleventh collection marks the brand’s tenth anniversary, focusing on memory, duality, and dialogue while honoring the vision of late founder Khalid Al Qasimi. The season examines shifting textures of identity through material and form, creating garments that encourage accumulation and exchange rather than simple clarity.

Layered silhouettes define the collection’s architecture. Shirts stack upon each other, while modular jackets and trouser-skirt hybrids dominate the womenswear offerings. The familiar QASIMI palette of sandy neutrals, rich browns, black, and beige provides the foundation, with contrast emerging through form and finish rather than color variation. Every piece connects to another idea, creating a system where individual garments fold into larger concepts.

Memory nylon emerges as the collection’s signature material, recording every crease it encounters before gradually softening them. This textile mimics how time alters experience, with jackets and trousers marking presence without permanence. Artist Dala Nasser contributes through seasonal collaboration, bringing her London-Lebanon practice into the design through visible marks, raw edges, loose threads, and embroidered details. Her visual language references ancient Lebanese sites, treating erosion as form and creating garments that feel temporary by design. Surplus materials drive the collection’s circular approach, where QASIMI reuses existing fabrics as method rather than trend, creating a logic where past use carries into future forms.