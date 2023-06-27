Discover JUUN.J Spring Summer 2024 Co-Ed Collection

JUUN.J unveiled its “SKIN” collection for the 2024 Spring Summer season at the prestigious ‘Palais de Tokyo’ in Paris, France on the 23rd of June, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

The brand masterfully combined slim silhouettes with exaggerated volumes, creating a striking contrast throughout the collection. The runway, spanning nearly 100 meters within the modern ambiance of Palais de Tokyo, showcased 39 outfits that drew inspiration from the skinny aesthetics of the 70s, tailored elements from the 80s, and denim influences from the 90s.

Breaking the boundaries between ready-to-wear and haute couture, Juun.J seamlessly merged various materials and colors, including leather, denim, wool, jersey, and sequins. The color palette featured a range of hues such as beige, black, navy, khaki, white, silver, and opal, further enhancing the visual impact of the collection.

A notable collaboration was unveiled as Juun.J partnered with Belgian typographic artist Christophe Szpajdel. Through prints and embroidery, they incorporated specially designed rock graphics onto various pieces, adding an edgy and unique touch.

Jung Wook-Jun, the creative director of Juun.J, expressed his satisfaction with the presentation, stating, “We beautifully showcased Juun.J’s contrast at the esteemed ‘Palais de Tokyo,’ the hottest museum in Paris. By integrating tattoo-style graphics into the ‘SKIN’ theme this season, we offer a fresh and unprecedented experience with our new items.”