Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion brand Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Yamamoto’s recent seasons have witnessed a departure from his renowned all-black ensembles, as he embraces a newfound exploration of color.

The collection showcases the designer’s unconventional approach to tailoring, featuring oversized trousers, waistcoats, and coats adorned with meticulous stitches and oversized safety pins.

The intentional unfinished edges on blazer lapels and the strategic incorporation of spare fabrics as unique embroideries exemplify Yamamoto’s ability to strike a harmonious balance between an unfinished aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship.

The collection draws inspiration from a wide range of art books, spanning from the Middle Ages to contemporary times. Notably, there is a proliferation of prints, including an intriguing repetition of Yohji’s own visage.

Yamamoto’s intention was to capture the distinct architectural and artistic styles from different historical periods, aiming to create patterns that symbolize the harmonious fusion of diverse eras into a singular representation.