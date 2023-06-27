in Menswear, Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2024, Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Drawing inspiration from art books spanning the Middle Ages to the present day, Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme’s latest collection captures a diverse range of artistic influences.

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi

Fashion brand Yohji Yamamoto Pour Homme unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Yamamoto’s recent seasons have witnessed a departure from his renowned all-black ensembles, as he embraces a newfound exploration of color.

The collection showcases the designer’s unconventional approach to tailoring, featuring oversized trousers, waistcoats, and coats adorned with meticulous stitches and oversized safety pins.

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi

The intentional unfinished edges on blazer lapels and the strategic incorporation of spare fabrics as unique embroideries exemplify Yamamoto’s ability to strike a harmonious balance between an unfinished aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship.

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi

The collection draws inspiration from a wide range of art books, spanning from the Middle Ages to contemporary times. Notably, there is a proliferation of prints, including an intriguing repetition of Yohji’s own visage.

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi

Yamamoto’s intention was to capture the distinct architectural and artistic styles from different historical periods, aiming to create patterns that symbolize the harmonious fusion of diverse eras into a singular representation.

© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi
© Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME, Photography © Monica Feudi
