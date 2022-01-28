in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

PFW: PIGALLE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

For the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Pigalle connects dots between music and people

©PIGALLE

Discover PIGALLE Fall Winter 2022.23 Jazz+ Menswear Collection, presented on January 26th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection connects the dots between music and people in an unexpected ways. Designer Stéphane Ashpool welcomes us to a place of surreal parties, vivid emotions and dazzling memories. The collection, that fuses mood, style and attitude, is both bold and frivolous, sexy and casual, loud and muted. The brand aims to brings people together, open conversations, sparks ideas, and shake the world.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©PIGALLE
©PIGALLE
©PIGALLE
©PIGALLE
©PIGALLE
©PIGALLE

FW22MenswearPFW

