Adidas Originals and AS Roma Celebrate Football Heritage

Adidas and AS Roma have joined forces to launch the Originals Bring Back collection, a nostalgic tribute to the club’s storied history. Drawing inspiration from the early ‘90s, this limited-edition drop revives the iconic aesthetics of AS Roma’s 1993 era, offering a perfect blend of vintage football culture and modern style.

At the center of the five-piece collection is the meticulously recreated 1993 match jersey. This standout piece stays true to the original with the adidas Trefoil logo, Piero Gratton’s celebrated “Lupetto” wolf emblem, and the classic Barilla sponsor logo adorning the chest. The collection extends beyond the jersey to include a seasonally styled track jacket, a navy tracksuit with the signature yellow and red stripes, and a pair of Gazelle sneakers designed specifically for AS Roma fans. The Gazelles mirror the jersey’s color palette and proudly display the “Lupetto” logo on the heel, tying the collection together with thoughtful details.

Adidas blends AS Roma’s football heritage with its own cultural wear tradition, creating pieces that resonate with both die-hard fans and streetwear enthusiasts. This fusion of sport and lifestyle makes the collection an instant classic for collectors and supporters alike.

To celebrate the launch, adidas debuted a short film, Bring Back to Rome ‘93, capturing the journey of two young fans on a mission to uncover a rare gem from the past. Their quest leads them to a vintage shop where they discover the prized 1993 jersey. The film embodies the spirit of nostalgia, tying the past to the present with a dash of storytelling magic.

Fans won’t have to search far for this collection, as it’s now available at AS Roma stores, the club’s online store, adidas locations, the adidas app, adidas.com, and through official retail partner JD.

Adidas and AS Roma also extended gratitude to Riccardo Viola Editore for providing access to its rich archives, a crucial resource in bringing this timeless collection to life. The Originals Bring Back collection is not just a nod to history; it’s a celebration of the enduring legacy of AS Roma and the universal appeal of football culture.