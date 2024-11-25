Ye Hao Stars in 51PERCENT’s Bold New Campaign

51PERCENT unveils its latest campaign Turn Off the Lights, and Feel the Fantasy, starring model Ye Hao. This striking visual narrative embodies the brand’s ethos of duality—51% Savage, 49% Sweetness—capturing the delicate balance between strength and softness.

Guided by the vision of creative director X Agenda Lee, the campaign is a masterclass in evocative storytelling. Photographer Kenny Chen delivers impactful imagery that draws viewers into a shadowy yet vibrant world, while producer iamvvills ensures every frame resonates with the brand’s bold identity.

The artistry continues with makeup by Nash Chen and hair styling by Jase Lu, enhancing Yehao’s look to seamlessly reflect the campaign’s raw yet refined aesthetic.

With Turn Off the Lights, and Feel the Fantasy, 51PERCENT invites you to explore a space where boldness meets vulnerability, redefining the boundaries of contemporary fashion.