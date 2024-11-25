in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear

Ye Hao Stars in 51PERCENT’s Bold New Campaign

Yehao embodies bold duality in 51PERCENT’s latest campaign, blending strength and softness in a striking visual narrative.

© 51PERCENT

51PERCENT unveils its latest campaign Turn Off the Lights, and Feel the Fantasy, starring model Ye Hao. This striking visual narrative embodies the brand’s ethos of duality—51% Savage, 49% Sweetness—capturing the delicate balance between strength and softness.

© 51PERCENT

Guided by the vision of creative director X Agenda Lee, the campaign is a masterclass in evocative storytelling. Photographer Kenny Chen delivers impactful imagery that draws viewers into a shadowy yet vibrant world, while producer iamvvills ensures every frame resonates with the brand’s bold identity.

© 51PERCENT
Ye Hao
© 51PERCENT

The artistry continues with makeup by Nash Chen and hair styling by Jase Lu, enhancing Yehao’s look to seamlessly reflect the campaign’s raw yet refined aesthetic.

Ye Hao
© 51PERCENT
Ye Hao
© 51PERCENT

With Turn Off the Lights, and Feel the Fantasy, 51PERCENT invites you to explore a space where boldness meets vulnerability, redefining the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

 

 

 

Written by Katarina Doric

