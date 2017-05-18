MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Austin Sikora by Blake Ballard
The handsome Austin Sikora stars in What’ll Ya Have story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the session Austin (Good Talent Management and Soul Artist Management) is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Diesel, Guess, Vlado, and Shop GLD.
See more of the series bellow:
Photography: Blake Ballard blakeballard.com || @blakeballardphoto
Model: Austin Sikora @aus_track
Agencies: Good Talent Management @goodtalentmanagement, Soul Artist Management @soulartistmgmt