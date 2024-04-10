in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Take On Me by Sergio Begazo

Model Benjamin Arias is captured by photographer Sergio Begazo for our latest exclusive story

MMSCENE Portraits Take On Me by Sergio Begazo
Photography © Sergio Begazo for MMSCENE

The handsome Benjamin Arias, represented by We Love Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature photographed by Sergio Begazo.

For this session styling is done by Romina Homel, assisted by Damian Laude. In charge of hair and makeup is Mirthy Gomez.

MMSCENE Portraits Take On Me by Sergio Begazo
Photography – Sergio Begazo @sergiobegazo
Model – Benjamin Arias from We Love Models @benjalarraguibel @welovemodels.__
Styling – Romina Homel @romihomelb
Styling assistant – Damian Laude @damian.laude
Makeup and hair – Mirthy Gomez @mirthymakeup

