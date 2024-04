MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Uneasy Solitude by Midchel Meza

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “Uneasy Solitude,” model Josué Hernández Noguera, is captured by photographer Midchel Meza. Art direction and styling is done by Fabrizio Ricciardi, hair is by Karina Sian Jimenez and Lorena Lezama is in charge of makeup.

For this session Josué is wearing selected pieces from Amaro Casanova, Zaddy, Levis, Dr. Martens, Asos Man, Zara Man, and Equinox.

Photography: Midchel Meza @midmeza_photo

Art Direction & Styling: Fabrizio Ricciardi @_san.serif

Makeup: Lorena Lezama @nuna.makeupartist

Hair: Karina Sian Jimenez @atelier.sian

Model: Josué Hernández Noguera @josue_ecu