Lee Dong Wook Covers Vogue Man Hong Kong April 2024 Issue

Actor Lee Dong Wook takes the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeong Jun. In charge of styling was Nam Joo Hee, with fashion direction from Jacky Tam, and production by Lee Kyung Kim at BL Creative House. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Seung Won, and makeup artist Lee Young. For the session Lee Dong Wook is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès, and Fendi.

Throughout his career, Lee has embodied a diverse array of characters, captivating audiences with his deep, wistful eyes and natural charisma. He shares with Vogue Man Hong Kong intimate reflections on his journey in acting and his outlook on life, offering fans and readers a rare glimpse into his personal and professional world.

Lee’s approach to life is marked by a philosophy of living in the present, a mindset that has guided him through the ups and downs of his career. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on current realities and adopting an objective view of oneself, which he considers his guiding principle at this stage in his life. Currently immersed in the production of a new drama, Lee is dedicated to bringing his best to the role, while also looking forward to exploring uncharted territories in his acting career.

Reflecting on his entry into the entertainment industry, Lee’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. From winning a modeling contest with the support of his family during his high school years to transitioning into acting and making a name for himself with roles in youth dramas and eventually hitting his career peak with the acclaimed drama “Goblin,” Lee’s evolution as an actor is a proof of his hard work and adaptability. His journey underscores a transition from a fresh-faced debutant to a matured actor capable of conveying a profound depth of emotion through his performances.

In his latest role in “The Killer’s Shopping List,” Lee sheds his previous romantic lead persona for a rugged and masculine character, embracing the challenge of a new genre and a complex character. This role, he reveals, has allowed him to explore new facets of his acting, pushing him to express a unique kind of emotion and deepen his understanding of intricate family dynamics.

Despite the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, Lee insists on his ordinary life off-camera, emphasizing his similarities to everyone else, from his single status to his leisure activities. This humility and groundedness, however, do not shield him from the pressures that come with celebrity status, especially as he commemorates 25 years in the industry – a journey that has been as fulfilling as it has been challenging.

Lee Dong Wook’s self-reflection reveals a man who values honesty and hard work, qualities that have undoubtedly contributed to his success. Yet, he also acknowledges the areas where he feels he could improve, maintaining a mindset of continuous growth and striving.

Photography © Kim Yeong Jun for Vogue Man Hong Kong, read more at voguehk.com