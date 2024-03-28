Leandro Andorno Is The Star of MMSCENE April 2024 Cover Story

The April 2024 digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine features the up and coming model Leandro Andorno, captured through the lens of the talented photographer Andrea Reina. In charge of styling was Giammarco Cingolani, with the dynamic team of producer Jessica Lovato, makeup artist Anna Verzeroli, videographer Valentina Gilardoni, and hair stylist Elizabeth Fogel.

In this exclusive interview, Leandro talks about the defining moments and the challenges he’s navigated on his path to success. He credits his distinctive personal style as a significant factor in his modeling work. Leandro also discusses the impact of inclusivity within the fashion industry and its evolution towards embracing a diverse spectrum of beauty. Offering advice to those dreaming of a career in fashion, Leandro emphasizes the virtues of authenticity, the courage to embrace one’s unique journey, and the importance of nurturing a personal style that reflects one’s true self.

Leandro, who is represented by Elite Models, wears a total look from Alexander Mcqueen.

Leandro, can you share the moment you realized you wanted to pursue modeling as a career? Was there a specific event or person that inspired you to take this path? – I was scouted by a photographer called Manuel Scrima, he believed in me since day 1, and in a way, he helped me believe in myself too. He brought me to different agencies where I found people who literally changed my life such as the Elite Milano team, the Two Management team, and PRM London which gave me the opportunities to fly abroad and create unique experiences in all the corners of the world. I don’t have the words to explain how grateful to life I am and how thankful I am to these people.

What would you say has been the most defining moment of your career so far? – The modeling industry is known for its competitive nature and unique challenges.

Can you discuss a particularly challenging moment in your career and how you overcame it? – I started modeling at a young age, and probably the most challenging aspect was leaving my family and friends to work abroad. Luckily it has been one of the best decisions I’ve taken so far, and thanks to my parents who always supported and pushed me towards new experiences and places. Thanks to that I’ve created unique memories with beautiful people all around the globe.

Showing off your peculiarity is essential to stand out and give your best at your shoots.

How does your personal style influence your modeling work, and vice versa? Are there elements of your personal aesthetic that you bring to your professional shoots? – Personally, I think that bringing to the table your personal style and character is crucial in the modeling industry. Showing off your peculiarity is essential to stand out and give your best at your shoots.

The fashion and modeling industries are constantly evolving. From your perspective, what are the most significant changes you’ve observed in the industry since you started your career? – I started modeling 4 years ago and for sure the biggest change I saw in the Industry was the inclusiveness: allowing everyone to enter and stand out in this gorgeous world by showing off different personalities and particularities.

When you’re not in front of the camera, what passions or hobbies do you pursue in your free time? – Since I was little, I always loved to paint, draw, and create. This passion evolved throughout the years and as of now I design and create my own Jewels from scratch. My creative process starts from the research of unique gems and stones and goes all the way to the goldsmith part, creating a unique object with a real story behind it.

What’s on your playlist? – On my playlist, you can find all types of music and songs but for sure you will find happy, old Italian songs such as “Ma il cielo è sempre più blu” by Rino Gaetano and “10 Ragazze” by Lucio Battisti.

Be yourself, have fun, and enjoy everything that this beautiful and unique world has to offer.

Looking to the future, are there any goals or aspirations within the modeling industry that you’re eager to achieve? Are there specific brands, photographers, or models you aspire to work with? – Looking to the future my aspiration is simply to show what Leandro Andorno has to offer and give to the industry.

Finally, what advice would you offer to aspiring models who look up to you and dream of achieving a successful career in the industry? – If I may give any advice it would be for sure to be yourself, have fun, and enjoy everything that this beautiful and unique world has to offer.

Photography Andrea Reina @ookeeii

Styling Giammarco Cingolani @giammarcocingolani

Producer Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_

Makeup Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua

Hair Stylist Elizabeth Fogel @elizabett_fogel

Stylist’s Assistant Sara Gianfelici @saragianfelici

Stylist’s assistant Francesca Lucchese @francescalucchese_

Videographer Valentina Gilardoni @valentinagilardoni

Video Assistant Luca Zito @luca_zito11

Model Leandro Andorno @leandroandorno at Elite Model Agency @elitemodelworld