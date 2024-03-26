Kim Seonho is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Men Taiwan

South Korean actor Kim Seonho stars in the cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Men Taiwan Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeongjun. In charge of styling were Melina Chen & Nam Joo Hee, with creative direction from Melina Chen, and production by Hyeran Cho. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ahnhongmoon, and makeup artist Lee Young.

In an insightful interview with the magazine, Kim Seonho shared reflections on his career, personal growth, and approach to life and acting. With a passion reignited for stage plays at the Seoul Institute of the Arts, Kim expressed immense satisfaction from performing live, emphasizing the direct connection with his audience as a source of joy. Despite achieving significant popularity through his roles in “Start-Up: My Startup Era” and “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” Kim maintains a humble perspective on success, focusing on meaningful participation in his projects rather than the outcome.

Kim’s versatility shines through his participation in variety shows like “2 Days & 1 Night” and “The Brothers Who Eats Well,” where he learned to react spontaneously, contrasting the rehearsed responses required in acting. Off-screen, he prefers a more reserved demeanor, emphasizing a genuine representation of his feelings, particularly during joyful moments with friends.

Renowned for his humility, Kim attributes his success to his team while also acknowledging his hard work and unique traits, such as his distinctive dimples and ability to concentrate fully on a single task. He finds strength and specialness in the support and love from his fans, which motivates him to seek out moments of connection and appreciation.

Kim also shared his love for walking in urban parks and observing daily life, which allows him to blend into the city’s landscape and gather thoughts. Despite occasionally being recognized, he values these solitary walks for their reflective quality, although he enjoys social interactions in more suitable settings like cafes.

Addressing stress, Kim prefers to confront challenges head-on, seeking the root cause of his worries and reevaluating his motivations. This approach helps him manage the pressures of acting and personal life, aiming for self-improvement and a deeper understanding of his actions and reactions.

Kim Seon-ho’s interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Men Taiwan reveals a thoughtful, introspective individual who balances the demands of fame with a grounded, earnest approach to life, seeking meaningful connections and personal growth amidst the challenges of his profession.

