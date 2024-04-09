Liu Haoran is the Cover Star of Elle China May 2024 Issue

Actor Liu Haoran takes the cover story of Elle China Magazine‘s May 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ziqian Wang. In charge of styling was Jiayong Zhong, with art direction from Han Lam, and production by Sissi Chen. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Zhang Zhelun.

In a candid and introspective interview with Elle China, Liu Haoran, also known as Turbo Liu, opened up about his experiences and reflections over the past year – a period he describes as one of “inner turbulence.” This term, as Liu explains, isn’t indicative of emotional instability but rather signifies a proactive stance towards embracing challenges and aiming for personal and professional breakthroughs. His journey through such a transformative phase is vividly captured in Chen Zheyi‘s film “Burning Winter,” where Liu’s portrayal of the protagonist embodies the nuanced complexities of human emotion, relationships, and the subtleties of life’s trials, set against the stark backdrop of Yanji, Jilin’s icy terrains.

Liu’s role in “Burning Winter” is a departure from the vibrant, fast-paced world of his “Detective Chinatown” fame. This shift is something Liu welcomes, acknowledging the visible transformation and breakthroughs in his acting.

Discussing the concept of growth, Liu offers a reflective perspective, likening it to the way one measures height against a wall during childhood – growth is only recognized when looking back. He suggests that true growth is a quiet, unassuming process, emphasizing the importance of living in the present and moving forward without dwelling on the past.

Celebrating a decade in the entertainment industry, Liu contemplates the future with a sense of readiness to face whatever comes his way. He articulates a shift in his mindset from desiring specific roles to understanding that at the core of acting is the portrayal of human experiences.

Photography © Ziqian Wang for Elle China, read more at ellechina.com

