For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Soul Rock Back,” model Thomas Schmidt from Next Management Milan was photographed by Paola Ledderucci. Jacopo Venturi did creative direction and styling, Monica Crosta took care of hair and makeup, and Caterina Magni provided fashion assistance.

For this session, Thomas is wearing selected pieces from Gimo’s, Maison Laponte, Green George, Moscot, Canaku, Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, Marsèll, Dolce & Gabbana, Dirty Pineapple, and Gavazzeni.

Photographer – Paola Ledderucci @paolaledderucci

Creative Director – Stylist Jacopo Venturi @jacopoventurii

Make Up Hair Stylist – Monica Crosta @_monica.crosta

Fashion Assistant – Caterina Magni @caterina_magni

Model – Thomas Schmidt @thomas.schmidt

Model Agency – Next Management Milan @nextmanagementmilan