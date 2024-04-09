Soul Rock Back by Paola Ledderucci
For the latest edition of
titled “Soul Rock Back,” model MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Thomas Schmidt from Next Management Milan was photographed by Paola Ledderucci. Jacopo Venturi did creative direction and styling, Monica Crosta took care of hair and makeup, and Caterina Magni provided fashion assistance.
For this session, Thomas is wearing selected pieces from
Gimo’s, Maison Laponte, Green George, Moscot, Canaku, Dsquared2, Antonio Marras, Marsèll, Dolce & Gabbana, Dirty Pineapple, and Gavazzeni.
Total Look CANAKU, Boots MARSELL, Belt STYLIST’S OWN / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look DSQUARED2 / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Bomber jacket GIMO’S, Top STYLIST’S OWN, Trousers MAISON LAPONTE, Flat shoes GREEN GEORGE, Sunglasses MOSCOT, Gloves CANAKU, Belt STYLIST’S OWN / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Flat shoes DSQUARED2 / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look ANTONIO MARRAS / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look DIRTY PINEAPPLE, Top STYLIST’S OWN, Flat shoes GREEN GEORGE, Sunglasses MOSCOT, Belt GAVAZZENI / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look DIRTY PINEAPPLE, Top STYLIST’S OWN, Flat shoes GREEN GEORGE, Sunglasses MOSCOT, Belt GAVAZZENI / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look DOLCE & GABBANA / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total look DOLCE & GABBANA / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Total Look CANAKU, Boots MARSELL, Belt STYLIST’S OWN / Photography © Paola Ledderucci for MMSCENE
Photographer – Paola Ledderucci
@paolaledderucci
Creative Director – Stylist Jacopo Venturi @jacopoventurii
Make Up Hair Stylist – Monica Crosta @_monica.crosta
Fashion Assistant – Caterina Magni @caterina_magni
Model – Thomas Schmidt @thomas.schmidt
Model Agency – Next Management Milan @nextmanagementmilan