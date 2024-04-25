Discover Gucci Lido Summer 2024 Collection

Italian luxury house Gucci presented its new Gucci Lido Summer 2024 Collection that captures the essence of an Italian summer, where every moment feels like a celebration of life itself. With a vibrant palette and striking prints, the collection evokes the excitement that comes with warmer weather, inviting you to embrace the carefree spirit of the season.

The campaign, envisioned by the brand’s Creative Director Sabato De Sarno and beautifully captured by fashion photographer Anthony Seklaoui, transports us to the picturesque beach clubs that line Italy’s coastlines. Here, amidst the sun-drenched sands and the rhythmic lapping of waves, Gucci Lido comes to life, offering a range of timeless pieces designed to complement the leisurely pace of summer days. Among the stars of the campaign are Aboubakar Konte, Adele Aldighieri, Betty Schupp, Brando Erba, Gabriele Gherardi, He Cong, Jiahui Zhang, and Victoria Fawole. In charge of styling was Alastair McKimm, with art direction from Riccardo Zanola, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Video direction by Marcell Rev.

At the heart of the collection are the new renditions of Gucci’s iconic handbag lines. The Gucci Jackie and GG Marmont bags, beloved staples of the House, are reimagined in straw effect raffia and canvas variations, exuding a laid-back charm that effortlessly transitions from day to night. Meanwhile, the colorful GG canvas accessories, such as the Gucci Luce and Moon Side bags, add a playful touch to any ensemble, while neon details inject a modern twist into classic motifs.

Gucci Lido is a celebration of the joys of summer living. The campaign captures moments of spontaneity and exuberance against the backdrop of a destination pool party, where laughter fills the air and memories are made under the Mediterranean sun. It’s a proof of the enduring allure of coastal living and the timeless elegance of Italian style.

