Enhypen Members Jungwon and Ni-Ki Cover L’Officiel Singapore

Enhypen members Jungwon and Ni-Ki take the cover story of L’Officiel Singapore Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Minju. In charge of styling was Im Hyerim, with set design from Jeon Yeabyul, and production by Kim You Hah. Beauty is work of hair stylists Jeon Hoon and Ahn Chihyun, and makeup artist Oh Gayoung.

Ahead of their US tour, Jungwon and Ni-Ki of Enhypen, K-pop sensation that has captivated fans worldwide, sat down with L’officiel Singapore for an exclusive interview. Fresh off their electrifying visit to Singapore and a memorable appearance at the Bulgari Studio event in Seoul, the duo shared insights into their journey, recent achievements, and what fans can expect in the near future.

Enhypen’s visit to Singapore, as part of their ‘Fate’ world tour, marked their first performance in the region, leaving a strong mark on the hearts of Engenes (the group’s fans) with two sold-out shows. The concerts showcased the group’s dynamic performances and also set the stage for their upcoming US tour dates in cities like Anaheim, Oakland, and Tacoma. Fans in the US are in for a treat, with the group promising unforgettable shows filled with hit songs and no-skips from their eagerly awaited album.

Jungwon and Ni-Ki reminisced about their time in Singapore, highlighting the overwhelming support from Engenes and their adventures in iconic spots like Gardens by the Bay and Merlion Park. Despite their packed schedule, which included their world tour and award shows, the members have taken the time to reflect and grow, both as a group and individually. This period of introspection and hard work has been fruitful, with their recent release, Orange Blood, achieving remarkable success, including topping the Billboard’s World Albums chart.

Reflecting on their journey since 2020, both members acknowledged the significant growth and stronger connections within the group, attributing their improvement to time spent on stage and a deeper understanding of their artistry. Personal growth was also a key theme, with Jungwon and Ni-Ki sharing how they have matured and developed a sense of responsibility towards their roles as artists.

Looking ahead, seven-member K-pop group Enhypen is gearing up for their US tour, promising energy-packed performances and the creation of more cherished memories with their fans. The two members also touched on the importance of simple rituals to destress, such as watching movies and taking walks, amidst their hectic schedules.

