Sugar Coated: Guy Patrick Stars in MMSCENE Magazine March 2017 Issue

Fashion photographer Kimber Capriotti captured Sugar Coated story for MMSCENE Magazine‘s March 2017 edition featuring the handsome Guy Patrick. Art direction is work of Lydia Brock, with grooming from Kristen Pulice.

MMSCENE Magazine's March 2017 edition

In charge of styling was Don Sumada, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Ami Paris, Sandro, Adidas, Chaco, Barneys NY, Public Policy, Columbia Sportswear, Cos, Issey Miyake Men, and Calvin Klein.





Photographer Kimber Capriotti

Art Director Lydia Brock

Stylist Don Sumada

Grooming Kristen Pulice

Model Guy Patrick at New York Models and LA Models

