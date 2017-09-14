Jonas Gloer Poses for WSJ. Magazine September 2017 Men’s Style Issue

Top model Jonas Gloer (Tomorrow Is Another Day) stars in Menswear That Adds A Jolt of Color to Your Wardrobe story coming from the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2017 Men’s Style edition. In charge of styling was Tom Van Dorpe, with prop styling from Danielle Selig. Beauty is work of hair stylist Braydon Nelson, and makeup artist Laura Stiassni.

For the session German model is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Ralph Lauren, Dior Homme, Hermès, Raf Simons, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton among other.





WSJ. Magazine’s September 2017 Men’s Style Issue, Available on Newsstands Saturday, September 16, 2017 – www.wsj.com