MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Maciek Kaczmarek by Marek Slawinski

Maciek Kaczmarek

The handsome Maciek Kaczmarek represented by Gaga Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marek Slawinski. In charge of styling was Krystian Sierszynski, who for the story selected pieces from Reserved, H&M, Bershka, Converse, Zara, Mango, Adidas, COS, No Brand, H&M Studio, Ola Bajer / Bola, and MISBHV.

For more of the session continue bellow:


Maciek Kaczmarek

Shirt – Reserved
Top – H&M
Shorts – Bershka
Shoes – Converse

Maciek Kaczmarek

T-Shirt – Zara
Hoodie – H&M Studio
Shorts – Mango
Shoes – Converse

Maciek Kaczmarek

Top – Adidas
Trousers – COS

Maciek Kaczmarek

T-Shirt – H&M
Top – Bershka
Vest – No Brand
Trousers – Bershka

Maciek Kaczmarek

Sweater – Ola Bajer / Bola
Jeans – H&M
Suspenders – H&M

Maciek Kaczmarek

Coat – MISBHV
Shoes – Zara

Maciek Kaczmarek

Maciek Kaczmarek

Maciek Kaczmarek

Blazer – Zara
Trousers – H&M

Maciek Kaczmarek

Maciek Kaczmarek

Maciek Kaczmarek

Maciek Kaczmarek

model: Maciek Kaczmarek / GAGA Models
photographer: Marek Sławiński – slawinskiphoto.com
stylist: Krystian Sierszyński

