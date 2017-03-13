Dress for Adventure: Max Fieschi Stars in WSJ. Magazine March Men’s Fashion Issue

Fashion photographer Thomas Lohr teams up with up and comer Max Fieschi at Elite Paris for the pages of WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2017 Men’s Fashion edition. In charge of styling for Dress for Adventure in Spring’s Neutral Hues was Tom Van Dorpe, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, J.W. Anderson, 3.1 Phillip, Fendi, Burberry, and Giorgio Armani among others. Hair styling is work of Braydon Nelson.





