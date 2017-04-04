MMSCENE PORTRAITS: James Manley & Luka Skocilic by Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Fashion photographer Maud Maillard shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS her latest session featuring models James Manley at Premier Model Management, Luka Skocilic at PRM London, and Diana Teplova at Elite Models. Hair styling and makeup is work of beauty artist Vickie Ellis.


Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Maud Maillard

Models James Manley at Premier Model Management, Luka Skocilic at PRM London, Diana Teplova at Elite Models
Hair & Makeup by Vickie Ellis
Photographer Maud Maillard – @maud.maillard

