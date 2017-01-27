MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sean Grace in Midnight Magic by Antonio Lozano

Sean Grace

Midnight Magic story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Antonio Lozano features the handsome Sean Grace represented by Bang! Management. In charge of styling was Gabriel Castorena with grooming from Alana Melina.

Photographer: Antonio Lozano @antoniolozanom
Styling: Gabriel Castorena @gabriel.castorena
Grooming: Alana Melina @alanamelina
Model: Sean Grace @sean_grace at Bang! Management

