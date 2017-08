Top models Jacob Hankin, Jules Horn, Matt McMahon, Matthew Noszka, Matthew Terry, and Vitor Melo team up for the pages of VMAN Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition. In charge of photography for Waterfall story was Solve Sundsbo, with styling from Nicola Formichetti, and set design by Bette Adams at Mary Howard Studio. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomo Jidai, and groomer Maki Ryoke, both represented by Streeters.





For more visit: vman.com