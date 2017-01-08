LCM Go Backstage at CHRISTOPHER SHANNON AW17

Go behind the scenes at CHRISTOPHER SHANNON autumn winter 2017 menswear runway show, presented yesterday during London menswear fashion week. Taking us backstage at Shannon’s latest show at London Collections Men is photographer Thang LV. Don’t miss the runway look of Christopher Shannon AW17 on Design SCENE.

Find more of Christopher Shannon’s behind the scenes images after the jump:





All Images © THANG LV for D’SCENE Publishing Ltd/MMSCENE. For more of Thang’s work visit thanglv.com.