Lanvin Fall Winter 2017.18 Menswear by Collier Schorr

By  |  Comments

Lanvin

Models Lucas Berny, Franck Otianga, Oleg Ulrich, and Pierre Podevyn team up for Lanvin‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign. In charge of photography was Collier Schorr, with styling from Sarah M Richardson, and creative direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. Beauty is work of makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver, and hair stylist Holli Smith. Production by Sylvia Farago.


Lanvin

Lanvin

Lanvin

Lanvin

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons