Y-3 Chapter 2 Collection for Spring Summer 2024

The latest collaboration between adidas and designer Yohji Yamamoto, the Y-3 Spring Summer 2024 Chapter 2 collection explores the concept of “Contra-Natural” by merging innovative synthetic innovation with organic elements. The idea is to strike a balance between the beauty of natural imperfection and linear perfection. The collection, which emphasises these contrasts, includes digitally printed motifs inspired by natural oxidation, upgraded sports classics, and cotton twill workwear, all of which are intended to highlight the tension between the different worlds.

In Chapter 2, Y-3 offers a variety of clothing options, such as statement overshirts, versatile cargo pants, and creative tops with utility pockets and adjustable hems for functionality. The classic adidas Superstar Tracksuit gets a makeover with topographical map piping. The footwear collection is equally impressive, including the Y-3 ADIOS PRO 3.0 and Y-3 PRIME X 2 STRUNG in a variety of colorways.

The Y-3 SS24 Chapter 2 debut is accompanied by a campaign styled by Robbie Spencer and photographed by Francis Plumber. The campaign uses urban free-running, which stands for freedom, emancipation, and the fluidity of movement in the city, as a metaphor for overcoming obstacles in life. In the next days, the collection will be made available on the adidas website.

Take a closer look at the collection campaign in the Gallery below: