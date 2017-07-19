MMSCENE ISSUE 017 STARRING TREVOR SIGNORINO – COMING SOON!

Supermodel TREVOR SIGNORINO is to take the new issue of MMSCENE 017 with shoot by photographer KOSMAS PAVLOS. For the teaser cover, Trevor wears Versace underwear, MMSCENE’s August issue is out on August 1st.

Photo Kosmas Pavlos @kosmaspavlos

Stylist Airik Henderson

Grooming Heather Schnell at Utopia The Agency (New York)

Model: Trevor Signorino at Next Models London

Digital Imaging: Alexandra Heindl – dienachbarin.at

Location Wrythe Studio

