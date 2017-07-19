MMSCENE ISSUE 017 STARRING TREVOR SIGNORINO – COMING SOON!
Supermodel TREVOR SIGNORINO is to take the new issue of MMSCENE 017 with shoot by photographer KOSMAS PAVLOS. For the teaser cover, Trevor wears Versace underwear, MMSCENE’s August issue is out on August 1st.
DO NOT MISS OUR SPECIAL 1 YEAR MMSCENE SUBSCRIPTION for $24.90
For every subscription by August 1st, you are also receiving a FREE digital issue of MMSCENE 016 (July 2017) starring supermodel Garrett Neff out now.
Photo Kosmas Pavlos @kosmaspavlos
Stylist Airik Henderson
Grooming Heather Schnell at Utopia The Agency (New York)
Model: Trevor Signorino at Next Models London
Digital Imaging: Alexandra Heindl – dienachbarin.at
Location Wrythe Studio
Stay tuned for more! Meanwhile we love hearing from you, feel free to connect on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.