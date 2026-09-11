Tommy Hilfiger Brings Spring 2027 to The Plaza Hotel

Tommy Hilfiger brought its Spring 2027 menswear to The Plaza Hotel for New York Fashion Week, framing the season around the brand’s familiar prep vocabulary. The collection centered on collegiate references, American sportswear and altered proportions, with The Plaza adding a personal note through Hilfiger’s own history with the hotel.

“For 40 years, I’ve been inspired by the style of New Yorkers – how the people of the city take the classics and make them their own,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “This season, The Plaza is our playground, where Tommy icons feel remixed and refined for today.”

Spring 2027 develops familiar prep through changes in proportion, fabrication and color. Red, white and blue remain central to the collection, joined by vivid yellow and green. Oxford shirting comes in Ithaca stripes, while tartan appears on blazers and Ivy jackets, bringing collegiate references directly into the tailoring.

Polos shift between compact and oversized cuts and feature micro embroidery of the Tommy crest. Raised collars continue the collection’s connection to collegiate dressing. Chinos receive a stronger update through high-cut shorts and longer versions with subtly twisted seams borrowed from denim construction.

The Tommy Flag appears with a faded and washed finish on superfine suede and silk-cashmere fabrics, extending the familiar logo treatment beyond conventional sportswear

Footwear draws from several recognizable categories. Rounded two-tone skate sneakers reference the 1990s, while boat shoes and penny loafers keep the collection linked to traditional prep. A leather interpretation of the pool slide introduces another casual option within the footwear lineup.

The Plaza gives Spring 2027 a direct connection to Hilfiger’s own history in New York. The designer’s years living at the hotel placed him close to the mix of guests, personalities and styles that passed through its rooms. The collection returns to that reference through collegiate tailoring, sportswear, recognizable color codes and updated proportions.

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Spring 2027 keeps the focus on the pieces most closely associated with Tommy Hilfiger while adjusting how they fit and function within the current collection.