V of BTS Leads Champion Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

V of BTS joins Champion in a new global partnership, becoming the face of the brand’s “True Champion” campaign for FW26. The project centers on individuality, creative identity and the cultural influence of artists and athletes, with V introducing the campaign through a series of images shaped around his music interests and personal approach to style.

Born Kim Taehyung, V brings a strong presence in music and fashion to the collaboration. His work with BTS has given him an international audience, while his solo projects have developed a visual and musical identity of their own.

The imagery places him in relaxed varsity, collegiate and athletic looks, with oversized jackets, quarter zip tops, sweatpants, rugby inspired pieces and retro sneakers appearing throughout. The styling reflects the casual clothing he often gravitates toward away from performances and formal appearances.

His approach to fashion follows an intuitive direction. V has described choosing clothes according to what feels right in the moment, often combining different references without relying on a fixed formula. Casual pieces remain an important part of his wardrobe, particularly simple T-shirts and comfortable silhouettes.

Within the Champion selection, V identifies a gray long sleeve shirt with a red logo as one of his favorite pieces. The small red detail gives the shirt a stronger visual accent and connects with his preference for introducing red into his outfits.