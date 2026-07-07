in Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Toy Cars by Luca Fancellu and Astrid Zorzetto for MMSCENE Exclusive

Stefano Bruno stars in a playful story shaped by memory, vintage references, and a softer view of masculinity

Luca Fancellu
Polo Shirt FILIPPO DE LAURENTIIS / Shorts OLOW

Fashion photographer and art director Luca Fancellu captured an exclusive Toy Cars story featuring Stefano Bruno represented by Fashion Model MGMT. For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, stylist and fashion curator Astrid Zorzetto selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Falconeri, Filippo De Laurentiis, Missoni, Valentino, Premiata, Autry, Trussardi, Lagword, Gucci, Jimmy Fairly, Stance, Jil Sander, Minimum, Olow, and Sebago. Maria Posa handled hair styling and makeup, with manicure by Valeria Basilico.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Toy Cars revisits the imagery of male childhood through a contemporary lens. An intimate and ironic narrative, where the lightness of play meets a new idea of masculinity. Blending ’90s pop influences, vintage references, and a playful aesthetic, the story transforms memory into a visual language, exploring a space shaped by freedom, imagination, and authenticity. An invitation to see tenderness as a form of strength, and memory as a living territory still open to exploration.

Luca Fancellu
Necklace LAGWORLD
Luca Fancellu
Shirt SEBAGO / Overshirt MINIMUM / Shorts FALCONERI / Bag DSQUARED2 / Shoes PREMIATA / Eyeglasses JIMMY FAIRLY
Luca Fancellu
Sweater MISSONI / Pants JIL SANDER / Belt VALENTINO
Luca Fancellu
Sweater DOLCE & GABBANA
Stefano Bruno
Total Look DOLCE & GABBANA / Shoes PREMIATA / Sunglasses GUCCI
Stefano Bruno
Tanktop DOLCE & GABBANA / Swimsuit MISSONI / Shoes AUTRY
Stefano Bruno
Total Look DOLCE & GABBANA / Shoes PREMIATA / Sunglasses GUCCI
Stefano Bruno
T-Shirt FALCONERI / Underwear DSQUARED2 / Swimsuit DSQUARED2
Stefano Bruno
Sweater DOLCE & GABBANA / Jeans TRUSSARDI / Shoes DSQUARED2 / Earring LAGWORLD
Stefano Bruno
Eyeglasses JIMMY FAIRLY
Stefano Bruno
Pants JIL SANDER / Belt VALENTINO
Stefano Bruno
Shirt DSQUARED2 / Jacket DOLDE & GABBANA / Shorts SEBAGO / Socks STANCE / Shoes DSQUARED2

Photographer and Art Director Luca Fancellu  – @lucidi_studio
Stylist & Fashion Curator Astrid Zorzetto – @astridzorzetto
Make-up & Hair Maria Posa – @marildamua
Manicure Valeria Basilico – @valerynailstylist
Model Stefano Bruno – @stefanobrunou
Agency Fashion Model MGMT – @fashionmodel.it
Styling Assistant Anita Cosseddu – @anitacosseddu
Digital and Light Assistant Veronica Di Pietro – @dipietroveronica_jpg
Backstage Video Support Lorenzo Merolla – @roomeroozz
Studio Studio Ippogrifo – @studioippogrifo
Production Lucidi/Studio – @lucidi_studio

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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