Toy Cars by Luca Fancellu and Astrid Zorzetto for MMSCENE Exclusive

Fashion photographer and art director Luca Fancellu captured an exclusive Toy Cars story featuring Stefano Bruno represented by Fashion Model MGMT. For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, stylist and fashion curator Astrid Zorzetto selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Falconeri, Filippo De Laurentiis, Missoni, Valentino, Premiata, Autry, Trussardi, Lagword, Gucci, Jimmy Fairly, Stance, Jil Sander, Minimum, Olow, and Sebago. Maria Posa handled hair styling and makeup, with manicure by Valeria Basilico.

Toy Cars revisits the imagery of male childhood through a contemporary lens. An intimate and ironic narrative, where the lightness of play meets a new idea of masculinity. Blending ’90s pop influences, vintage references, and a playful aesthetic, the story transforms memory into a visual language, exploring a space shaped by freedom, imagination, and authenticity. An invitation to see tenderness as a form of strength, and memory as a living territory still open to exploration.

Photographer and Art Director Luca Fancellu – @lucidi_studio

Stylist & Fashion Curator Astrid Zorzetto – @astridzorzetto

Make-up & Hair Maria Posa – @marildamua

Manicure Valeria Basilico – @valerynailstylist

Model Stefano Bruno – @stefanobrunou

Agency Fashion Model MGMT – @fashionmodel.it

Styling Assistant Anita Cosseddu – @anitacosseddu

Digital and Light Assistant Veronica Di Pietro – @dipietroveronica_jpg

Backstage Video Support Lorenzo Merolla – @roomeroozz

Studio Studio Ippogrifo – @studioippogrifo

Production Lucidi/Studio – @lucidi_studio