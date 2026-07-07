Toy Cars by Luca Fancellu and Astrid Zorzetto for MMSCENE Exclusive

Fashion photographer and art director Luca Fancellu captured an exclusive Toy Cars story featuring Stefano Bruno represented by Fashion Model MGMT. For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, stylist and fashion curator Astrid Zorzetto selected pieces from top brands such as Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Falconeri, Filippo De Laurentiis, Missoni, Valentino, Premiata, Autry, Trussardi, Lagword, Gucci, Jimmy Fairly, Stance, Jil Sander, Minimum, Olow, and Sebago. Maria Posa handled hair styling and makeup, with manicure by Valeria Basilico.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Toy Cars revisits the imagery of male childhood through a contemporary lens. An intimate and ironic narrative, where the lightness of play meets a new idea of masculinity. Blending ’90s pop influences, vintage references, and a playful aesthetic, the story transforms memory into a visual language, exploring a space shaped by freedom, imagination, and authenticity. An invitation to see tenderness as a form of strength, and memory as a living territory still open to exploration.
Photographer and Art Director Luca Fancellu – @lucidi_studio
Stylist & Fashion Curator Astrid Zorzetto – @astridzorzetto
Make-up & Hair Maria Posa – @marildamua
Manicure Valeria Basilico – @valerynailstylist
Model Stefano Bruno – @stefanobrunou
Agency Fashion Model MGMT – @fashionmodel.it
Styling Assistant Anita Cosseddu – @anitacosseddu
Digital and Light Assistant Veronica Di Pietro – @dipietroveronica_jpg
Backstage Video Support Lorenzo Merolla – @roomeroozz
Studio Studio Ippogrifo – @studioippogrifo
Production Lucidi/Studio – @lucidi_studio