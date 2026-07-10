Dudes by Helena Asole for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Photographer and art director Helena Asole team up with stylist Giorgia Calia for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Dudes, featuring model Edzard B represented by Metamorfosi Studio. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Andrea Palazzo. For the story, Edzard wears selected pieces from from Alchetipo, Lutchmiah, Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Marsèll, Domenico Orefice, Ascend Beyond, John Richmond, and Manuel Ritz. Damiano Lilliu assisted the photographer, with the shoot taking place at Ippogrifo Studio.

The story looks at masculinity once performance falls away and presence takes over. With an observational, almost invisible approach, the camera captures moments that feel intimate, exposed, and unguarded. Softness, vulnerability, and fluidity appear as natural parts of masculine identity, rather than exceptions to it. Clothing follows the same idea, becoming a means of freedom and instinctive self-expression.

Photographer and art director Helena Asole – @bodahell

Stylist: Giorgia Calia – @giorgiaacaliaa

MUAH: Andrea Palazzo – @andreapalazzo.mua

Photographer’s assistant: Damiano Lilliu – @outmaind

Model: Edzard B – @edzard_zabibu

Model’s Agency: Metamorfosi Studio – @metamorfosi_studio

Studio: Ippogrifo Studio – @studioippogrifo