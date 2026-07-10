in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Dudes by Helena Asole for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Edzard B stars in an intimate fashion story exploring masculinity, softness, and self-expression.

Helena Asole
Hat: trippat / Pants: Domenico Orefice

Photographer and art director Helena Asole team up with stylist Giorgia Calia for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Dudes, featuring model Edzard B represented by Metamorfosi Studio. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Andrea Palazzo. For the story, Edzard wears selected pieces from from Alchetipo, Lutchmiah, Random Identities by Stefano Pilati, Marsèll, Domenico Orefice, Ascend Beyond, John Richmond, and Manuel Ritz. Damiano Lilliu assisted the photographer, with the shoot taking place at Ippogrifo Studio.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The story looks at masculinity once performance falls away and presence takes over. With an observational, almost invisible approach, the camera captures moments that feel intimate, exposed, and unguarded. Softness, vulnerability, and fluidity appear as natural parts of masculine identity, rather than exceptions to it. Clothing follows the same idea, becoming a means of freedom and instinctive self-expression.

Helena Asole
Shirt: Ascend Beyond / Tee: Stylist’s archive
Helena Asole
Tie: Alchetipo / Vest: Lutchmiah
Helena Asole
Hat: trippat / Pants: Domenico Orefice
Edzard B
Sweater: John Richmond
Edzard B
Suit jacket: Ascend Beyond / Shirt: Manuel Ritz / Shoes: Marsèll
Edzard B
Shirt: Ascend Beyond / Tee, Shoes: Stylist’s archive / Pants Random Identities by Stefano Pilati / Bag: Marsèll
Edzard B
Suit jacket: Ascend Beyond / Shirt: Manuel Ritz
Edzard B
Sweater, Pants: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati / Kettleball: Domenico Orefice / Shoes: Stylist’s archive
Edzard B
Sweater: Lutchmiah / Pants: Ascend Beyond
MMSCENE
Sweater: John Richmond / Boxer, Shoes: Stylist’s archive / Bag: Domenico Orefice
MMSCENE
Tie: Alchetipo / Vest: Lutchmiah / Pants: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati / Shoes: Marsèll
MMSCENE
Sweater: Random Identities by Stefano Pilati
MMSCENE
Suit jacket: Ascend Beyond / Shirt: Manuel Ritz
MMSCENE
Sweater: Lutchmiah / Pants: Ascend Beyond

Photographer and art director Helena Asole – @bodahell
Stylist: Giorgia Calia – @giorgiaacaliaa
MUAH: Andrea Palazzo – @andreapalazzo.mua
Photographer’s assistant: Damiano Lilliu  – @outmaind
Model: Edzard B  – @edzard_zabibu
Model’s Agency: Metamorfosi Studio – @metamorfosi_studio
Studio: Ippogrifo Studio  – @studioippogrifo

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Ana Markovic

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