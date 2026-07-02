MMSCENE Magazine July Digital Cover Presents Boys of Summer

MMSCENE Magazine‘s July digital cover presents Boys of Summer, photographed by Alejandro Ramirez and shaped through a cinematic beach narrative. The editorial brings together Pau Navas, Rayane El Maach, Sele Mbathie, Pol Hernandez, Chris Vicent, Marc Pigem, and Vicenç Casas. Shot on the beach, the story explores summer masculinity through raw atmosphere, organic textures, light on water, and simple, polished styling made for summer.

Milo de las Heras served as creative director and styled the editorial with Manel Ferrer Guisado, while Numair Asmi led casting. Grooming was handled by Cristobal Valero and Sandra Ruibal, with Gemma Pintado assisting on photography, Pau Pueyo assisting on styling, and Carmina Civarolo as filmmaker. The editorial features pieces from Tom Ford, Andesites x Me Desnudo, Ron Dorff, Havaianas, Polo Club, Barner Brand, Camperlab, Ray-Ban, Lumma, Mesdyven, Kiabi, Paraiso, Arket, FRNKOW, Mans, Bibencia, Bumbuner, Uno de 50, CxC, Victor Von Schwarz, Pellicer, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dolce&Gabbana, Dsquared2, Boss, Versace, and Moschino.

Stay tuned for the full story.

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez at Eleven Management

Styling: Milo de las Heras and Manel Ferrer Guisado

Models: Pau Navas at Uno Models, Rayane El Maach at Uno Models, Sele Mbathie at Eleven Management, Pol Hernandez at The Road Models, Chris Vicent at The Road Models, Marc Pigem at Universe Scout, Vicenç Casas at Uniko Models

Creative Director: Milo de las Heras

Casting Director: Numair Asmi

Grooming: Cristobal Valero

MUA: Sandra Ruibal

Photo Assistant: Gemma Pintado

Styling Assistant: Pau Pueyo

Filmmaker: Carmina Civarolo

Digital Retoucher: Miguel Maza

