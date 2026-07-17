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Jasper Baumann in Portrait of Fever MMSCENE Exclusive

Jasper Baumann stars in a new MMSCENE exclusive photographed by Hamid Barzegar.

Jasper Baumann in Portrait of Fever

Hamid Barzegar photographs Jasper Baumann for Portrait of Fever, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial centered on the force that gathers beneath composure. Fever appears here as neither illness nor emotion, but as an internal condition that sharpens every gesture and turns stillness into intensity. Baumann carries the story through restraint, suggesting a body that continues to register what the mind attempts to contain.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Represented by United Generation Mgmt, Baumann gives the series its controlled physical charge, moving between focus, resistance, and instinct. Barzegar, who also created the hairstyle, shapes the portraits around what remains unspoken.

 Jasper Baumann in Portrait of Fever

Jasper Baumann in Portrait of Fever

Model: Jasper Baumann
Photography & Hairstyle: Hamid Barzegar

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Written by Jana Kostic

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